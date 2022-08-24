The 2 goals of the current study were to list the different COVID-19-related care needs that Hispanic patients visiting a primary care facility had as well as the symptom clusters and socioeconomic traits that might affect their health. The retrospective cohort of Hispanic patients visited an outpatient clinic that catered to a lower socioeconomic urban population between May 9 and July 31, 2020. For rapid antibody testing or polymerase chain reaction, COVID-19 infection was verified. The chi2 test was used to compare proportions, whereas the Student’s t-test was utilized to compare means. Alivio received 6,616 individuals in all; 409 were prioritized for containment, and 378 underwent COVID-19 testing—230 of whom showed symptoms and 148 did not. About 2.4% of all patients screened, or 161 (42.6%), tested positively. The ages, body temperatures, and pulse rates of those with symptoms were noticeably greater than those without symptoms. The somatic (n=97; 42%), constitutional (n=143; 62%); and respiratory (n=136; 59%) symptoms were the most prevalent. No one cluster was highly diagnostic of COVID-19, despite the fact that individuals with symptoms in multiple clusters were more likely to test positive (P<.001). The majority had persistent symptoms, were uninsured, and held influential jobs. Hispanic folks may test and seek medical care in a pandemic for a number of different reasons. The COVID-19 symptom clustering suggests that the illness is syndromic. Risk factors include disease progression that lasts longer and essential workers without health insurance.

Source: jabfm.org/content/35/4/686