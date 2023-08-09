The CTC Registry: Extracorporeal Hemoadsorption in COVID-19 Patients Receiving VV ECMO

The following is a summary of “Extracorporeal hemoadsorption in critically ill COVID-19 patients on VV ECMO: The CytoSorb therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) registry,” published in the June 2023 issue of Critical Care by Hayanga et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study where they assessed CTC clinical performance and treatment parameters in seriously sick COVID-19 patients on venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV ECMO) with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and respiratory failure under US FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

The study involved 100 critically ill adults with COVID-19 ARDS receiving VV ECMO support and was conducted in Intensive care units (ICUs) in five major US academic centers between April 2020 and January 2022.

The result revealed Biomarker data on clinical characteristics, hemoadsorption treatments, and patient outcomes. A cohort of 100 patients (63% male; age 44 ± 11 years) – 30-day survival: 86%, 90-day survival: 74%. The median time to hemadsorption was 87 h, defining two groups: ≤87 h group early text (GE) and >87 h group late text (GL). After hemadsorption, GE had shorter mechanical ventilation (7 [2–26] vs. 17 [7–37] days, P= 0.02), ECMO support (13 [8–24] vs. 29 [14–38] days, P= 0.021), and ICU stay (17 [10–40] vs. 36 [19–55] days, P= 0.002). GE had 82% survival at 90 days compared to 66% in GL (P= 0.14) with no adverse events.

They concluded that combining VV-ECMO and hemoadsorption in critically ill patients with severe COVID-19-related ARDS leads to 74% 90-day survival, promoting enhanced lung rest.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-023-04517-3