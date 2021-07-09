In 2019, there will be a new coronavirus.To enter the cell, it interacts with angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) receptors. COVID-19 may produce gastrointestinal symptoms via these receptors through the course of the disease since they are broadly expressed in the colon. Helicobacter pylori has been shown to boost ACE-2 receptor expression in the gastrointestinal system. The purpose of this study was to look at the effects of H pylori on the appearance and clinical course of COVID-19 infections. The study comprised patients who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 infections using PCR assays. To determine the presence of H pylori, antigen screening tests were done on stool samples. All patients were examined for COVID-19 infection symptoms, severity of the course, hospitalisation days due to the virus, and illness process outcome. Of the 108 COVID-19 positive patients evaluated, 31 were H pylori-positive with a mean age of 49.54 17.94 years and 77 were H pylori-negative with a mean age of 47.85 20.51 years. There was no statistically significant relationship between H pylori positive and the number of hospitalised days, the severity of the COVID-19 infection course, or the disease prognosis.

The presence of H pylori was found to be strongly associated with abdominal pain and diarrhoea in COVID-19 patients, according to our data.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2021/04000/The_Effect_of_Helicobacter_pylori_on_the.5.aspx