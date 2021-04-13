This study aims to review the available literature on the effects of using MSGs as a sole intervention for comfort improvement of women during pregnancy and discuss the garments’ attributes that may influence their performance.

A systematic review was undertaken, which adheres to PRISMA guidelines for systematic reviews. Six studies met the inclusion criteria and covered three trial studies, two pilot studies, and one observational study. Researchers identified three outcome measurements from the included studies: alleviation of pain, improved balance, and improved functionality and mobility.

The study concluded that wearing MSGs during pregnancy could have beneficial effects in women such as LBP and PGP alleviation, improvement of functionality and mobility, and reduction of risk of fall during pregnancy; however, the mechanisms of the garments’ actions as well as the duration of the garments’ effectiveness are not elucidated through the studies. This study contributes to the understanding of the effects and efficacy of the use of MSGs as a sole intervention for improvement of comfort during pregnancy and information about the different types of commercially available and the attributes that may influence the garment performance.

