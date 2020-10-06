The persons who are suffering from deadly diseases like cancer have to be extra cautious when it comes to taking their care in such an atmosphere, wherein the novel coronavirus has affected the lives of the maximum amount of people. Therefore, it is important to take into consideration that the cancers are of two types. The first type includes medical cancer which can be easily cured with the help of treatment. The other kind of cancer includes clinical cancer. This cancer is a bit difficult to cure and hence, it ensures that the persons who are able to fight the first type of cancer, find it difficult to put up a tough front against the second kind of cancer. Therefore, the novel coronavirus is more difficult for them to recover since the novel coronavirus is also affecting the immunity of the persons themselves. Therefore, the therapies which are helpful in fighting the deadly virus of corona and clinical cancer include the ones of Palliative Radiotherapy. This therapy has been successful in curing various people around the world and hence, it is advisable that an effort is made to ensure that they are able to show the effects.

Ref link: https://www.clinicaloncologyonline.net/article/S0936-6555(20)30319-8/fulltext