For a review, the researchers wanted to highlight areas of relevance in modern urology education that are currently underemphasized in the existing urological curriculum.

They discovered gaps in the curriculum for robotic surgical simulation, transgender health, leadership, business management, and social media training. Few practicing urologists are confident in dealing with transgender-specific requirements, and most training programs do not fully cover transgender health.

Urology programs do not provide enough emphasis on areas like leadership, business management, and proper social media usage. While simulation is now included in the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) program standards, it is currently underutilized for robotic surgery training.

It was critical that urologists obtain proper training for the present practice environment. Where knowledge gaps emerge among early-career urologists, programs should modify their courses to meet them.

