PRIS was a potentially fatal syndrome that was characterized by a variety of clinical signs as well as anomalies. For a study, researchers recommended that propofol treatment duration of more than or equal to 48 h or a dose more than or equal to 83 μg/kg/min was related to the development of PRIS. Investigators hypothesized that PRIS might have been misdiagnosed since the clinical manifestations of PRIS tended to overlap with those of severe illnesses. Multihospital, retrospective research of adult patients who received constant propofol infusion greater than or equivalent to 48 h or dose more than or equal to 60μg/kg/min for more than 24 h since admission were evaluated for the improvement of PRIS. The prevalence of PRIS was 2.9%, with a PRIS-related mortality rate of 36.8%. In PRIS patients, propofol was managed at a median dose of 36.4 μg/kg/min and over a median time of 147.0 h. The evolution of PRIS was noticed at a median of 125.0 h post-propofol beginning and a cumulative dose of 276.5 mg/kg. The improvement of metabolic acidosis (78.9%), cardiac dysfunction (52.6%), hypertriglyceridemia (100%), and rhabdomyolysis (26.3%) were noticed in the PRIS patients. PRIS had the potential to be both overdiagnosed and underdiagnosed on numerous occasions. Therefore, it was essential to watch for the first signs of PRIS in patients receiving extended propofol infusions. The risks posed by PRIS may have been significantly reduced if they were identified and responded to more quickly.

