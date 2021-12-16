The role of hormonal variables in the development of endometrial cancer is well established. Excess or unopposed estrogen, in particular, is a key risk factor. Endometrial cancer is classified as estrogen-dependent or estrogen-independent. According to research, the subtypes of endometrial cancer share several risk factors. It has not been determined if the levels of sex hormones differ between types 1 and 2 endometrial cancer. In this study, estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and luteinizing hormone (LH) levels were compared between type 1 and type 2 endometrial cancer, taking menopausal state and parity into account.

In 187 women with endometrial cancer, the levels of sex hormones, as well as estrogen and progesterone receptors, were assessed. Regardless of menopausal state, the levels of estradiol (E2), progesterone, testosterone, FSH, and LH were not varied amongst endometrial cancer subtypes. Furthermore, regardless of menopausal status, the sex hormones were not varied amongst patients from various parties.

The majority of type 1 endometrial cancers (96%) and type 2 endometrial cancers (82%), respectively, were estrogen and progesterone receptor-positive. The findings imply that type 2 endometrial cancer is not entirely estrogen-independent, and that type 1 and type 2 endometrial cancers may have a common etiology.

Reference:www.nature.com/articles/srep39744