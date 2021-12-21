Bowel resection due to intestinal ischemia and necrosis is the most serious problem in the treatment of childhood intussusception. The importance of early detection of this condition cannot be overstated. Researchers explored the efficacy of various combinations of inflammatory variables in predicting intestinal necrosis and resection. They looked at the medical records of pediatric patients who had intussusception and were treated surgically. During the study, 47 patients with intestinal necrosis who had their intestines resected and 68 patients who did not have their intestines resected were enrolled. Using the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) approach, they assessed the diagnostic value of various combinations of inflammatory markers from preoperative laboratory investigations. One hundred fifteen patients underwent intussusception surgeries in the current cohorts, with 47 (40.9%) undergoing intestinal resections. The neutrophil count (p = 0.013), CRP level (p = 0.002), platelet–lymphocyte ratio (PLR, p = 0.008), NLR (neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio, p = 0.026), and LCR (lymphocyte–CRP ratio, p < 0.001) were all significantly higher in the patients with intestinal resection than in the patients without any resection. The results of the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis revealed that when compared to other parameters in the patients, the combination of lymphocytic count and C-reactive protein levels (LCR) had the highest correlation with intestinal resection due to intussusception, with a sensitivity of 0.82 (0.73–0.86) and specificity of 0.80 (0.57–0.94) for the diagnosis of strangulation. In individuals with intussusception, the preoperative LCR level is a good diagnostic for predicting the need for intestinal resection due to intestinal necrosis.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference:bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-021-03068-2