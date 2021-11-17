Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an inflammatory, chronic, multisystemic illness that can cause a variety of neuropsychiatric symptoms, including cognitive impairment. Cognitive assessments based on screening tests may detect early SLE-related cognitive changes. The purpose of this study was to assess and compare the performance of three screening tests against the gold standard in order to determine the best effective screening test for cognitive impairment in SLE patients. From August to December 2017, 44 participants were recruited for this observational cross-sectional study who were diagnosed with SLE using the Systemic Lupus International Collaborating Clinics (SLICC) Criteria 2012 and had no medical or mental comorbidities. The MoCA, MMSE, CSI, and the gold standard were used to assess the patients. Spearman’s correlation and area under the curve analyses were carried out, with p 0.05 deemed significant. The MoCA test has the strongest correlation with the gold standard, as well as the highest sensitivity and specificity. The MMSE and CSI were then administered.

The MoCA is a quick, easy-to-use screening tool that detects cognitive impairment in SLE patients. It might be beneficial in clinical follow-up as an early detection technique for cognitive changes.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Fulltext/2019/12000/The_Montreal_Cognitive_Assessment_Test__A_Useful.2.aspx