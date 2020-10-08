The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has not only taken a toll on the life of the health people but also has made the lives of the people who have diagnosed with cancer more pathetic. This is because of the reason that people these days are very conscious about visiting the hospital. The various conducted studies have showcased how people with cancer are so fragile to contract this novel coronavirus. This is because of the sole reason that their lungs and immunity is very weak. Therefore, the guidelines were issues wherein such patients were forbidden from visiting hospitals very often. In other words, their therapies like radiotherapies and chemotherapies were also delayed for ensuring the best possible results. Therefore, since it has been such a long time that the virus is not coming to an end or there is no development of a vaccine, therefore, what matters the most in such situations is to ensure that the treatment of these people should not be compromised anymore. Therefore, delaying the treatment of these patients might be detrimental to their health. Therefore, proper precautions should be taken.

Ref art: https://www.clinicaloncologyonline.net/article/S0936-6555(20)30238-7/fulltext