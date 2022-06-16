For a study, researchers sought to investigate the connection of Activities of Daily Living (ADL) with the outcome in the vulnerable patient group of post hoc analysis. The COVIP research was a prospective multinational observational study that enrolled ICU patients over 70 diagnosed with COVID-19. ADL (ADL; 0=disability, 6=no disability), Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS), SOFA score, intensive care treatment, ICU- and 3-month survival were among the criteria tracked. For 3-month mortality, investigators used a mixed-effects Weibull proportional hazard regression model that was adjusted for several covariates. About 2,359 patients with proven ADL and CFS were included in this pre-specified investigation. Before being admitted to the hospital, most patients demonstrated independence in their everyday lives (80% with ADL=6). Patients with no frailty and no impairment had the lowest 3-month mortality, while those with frailty (CFS≥5) and disability (ADL<6) had the greatest (52 vs 78%, P<0.001). When used as a continuous variable, ADL was linked with 3-month mortality (aHR 0.88 (95% CI 0.82–0.94, P<0.001). Even after accounting for several covariates, being “disabled” resulted in a significantly higher risk of 3-month death (aHR 1.53 (95% CI 1.19–1.97, P<0.001). Although most critically ill geriatric intensive care patients suffering from COVID-19 had no restrictions in their ADL before ICU admission, baseline Activities of Daily Living (ADL) on admission gave additional information for outcome prediction. When frailty and handicap were combined, a subgroup with a high death rate emerged.

Source:annalsofintensivecare.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s13613-022-00996-9