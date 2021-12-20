As the global incidence of endometrial cancer rises, there is an increasing interest in evaluating the early diagnosis and preventive measures in women at high risk. Focusing on women who have postmenopausal bleeding (PMB), a typical sign of endometrial cancer, maybe a valuable strategy; however, PMB is not unique to endometrial cancer and is sometimes caused by benign illnesses. Researchers wanted to give information on the prevalence of PMB in endometrial cancers and the risk of endometrial cancer in women with PMB.

PubMed and Embase were scoured for English-language articles published between January 1, 1977, and January 31, 2017, for this systematic review and meta-analysis. Observational studies from unselected populations were chosen to describe the prevalence of PMB in women with endometrial cancer and the risk of endometrial cancer in women with PMB. The Newcastle-Ottawa Quality Assessment Scale and the Quality Assessment of Diagnostic Accuracy Studies instrument were used by two independent reviewers to assess study quality and bias risk. Excluded studies had highly chosen groups, lacked specific inclusion criteria, and/or had 25 or fewer women. The combined prevalence of PMB in women with endometrial cancer, as well as the risk of endometrial cancer in women with PMB.

A total of 129 distinct studies were examined, involving 34,432 distinct PMB patients and 6358 distinct endometrial cancer patients (40,790 women). Regardless of tumor stage, the pooled prevalence of PMB among women with endometrial cancer was 91% (95% CI, 87% -93%). Endometrial cancer risk was 9% (95% CI, 8% -11%) among women with PMB, with estimates varying by hormone therapy use (range, 7% [95% CI, 6% -9%] to 12 % [95 % CI, 9 % -15 %]; P<.001 for heterogeneity) and geographic region (range, 5 % [95 % CI, 3 % -11 %] in North America to 13 % [95% CI, 9%-19%] in Western Europe; P=.09 for heterogeneity)

