For a study, the researchers sought to find a link between the timing of surgery and the development of Covid-19 and the risk of postoperative problems. It was unclear whether patients who recovered from Covid-19 and then had a major elective procedure have a higher risk of postoperative problems. Multivariable logistic regression was used to assess the risk of postoperative complications in patients with Covid-19 who underwent 18 major types of elective procedures in the Covid-19 Research Database. Patients were divided into 4 groups based on when they had surgery in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 infection: before January 1, 2020 (“pre-Covid-19”), 0 to 4 weeks after infection (“peri-Covid-19”), 4 to 8 weeks after infection (“early post-Covid-19”), and 8 weeks after infection (“late post-Covid-19”). When compared to pre-Covid-19 patients, peri-Covid-19 patients had a higher risk of postoperative pneumonia [aOR, 6.46; 95% CI: 4.06–10.27], respiratory failure (aOR, 3.36; 95% CI: 2.22–5.10), pulmonary embolism (aOR, 2.73; 95% CI: 1.35–5.53), and sepsis (aOR, 3.67; 95% CI: 2.18–6.16). When compared to pre-Covid-19 patients, early post-Covid-19 patients had a higher risk of developing postoperative pneumonia (aOR, 2.44; 95% CI: 1.20–4.96). Compared to pre-Covid-19 patients, late post-Covid-19 patients had no higher risk of postoperative complications. Elective major surgery An increased risk of surgical complications is linked to SARS-CoV-2 infection between 0 and 4 weeks. Surgery conducted 4 to 8 weeks after SARS-CoV-2 infection was associated with an increased risk of postoperative pneumonia, whereas surgery undertaken 8 weeks following Covid-19 diagnosis was not.

Source:journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Fulltext/2022/02000/The_Risk_of_Postoperative_Complications_After.7.aspx