Teduglutide, an analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, has been demonstrated to reduce the need for parenteral nutrition (PN) in short bowel syndrome (SBS) and to increase intestinal absorption. For a study, researchers assessed the treatment outcomes for children with SBS across the country since there is a lack of data on youngsters.

Children who received teduglutide treatment for 3 months had their longitudinal data compiled. Anthropometrics, laboratory evaluations, medical history, and PN needs were all included in the data. A >20% decrease in PN need was considered a treatment response.

About 13 patients made up the study [54% males, median (interquartile range {IQR}) age of 6 (4.7–7) years]. The median (IQR) small bowel length was 20 (15-40) cm, with necrotizing enterocolitis accounting for 38% of the causes of SBS. Treatment with teduglutide lasted between 3 and 51 months [median (IQR) of 18 (12-30) months], with 10 patients (77%) receiving care for >1 year. About 8 patients (62%), who received therapy for a mean [±standard deviation (SD)] of 5.9 (±3.2) months, showed a response to it. Two patients among the responders were weaned off PN, and another 4 had >40% lower PN requirements. The median (IQR) reductions in PN volume/kg and PN energy/kg were 36% (15%–55%) and 27% (6%–58%), respectively. No relationship between response and the patient’s history or baseline bowel length, or PN dependence was discovered.

Children with SBS had a highly varied real-world response to Teduglutide. The majority of patients did achieve a 20% decrease in PN, although fewer did so significantly or with enteral autonomy. Large multicenter trials were required to clarify predictive variables and long-term outcomes because no predictors of response to therapy were found.

