The study was done to determine and compare the oxidant and antioxidant status in patients with ED and healthy controls with a novel automated assay for thiol/disulphide homeostasis test.

123 patients with ED and 90 healthy individuals were selected to take part in this study. ED was evaluated by asking questions 1–5 and 15 of the International Index of Erectile Function form. In this study, Erel and Neselioglu’s thiol/disulfide homeostasis test was used.

This study measured serum antioxidant and oxidant levels. The statistical comparisons were performed between patients with ED and without ED first and then within the ED+ group. After toSH, SH, and SS levels were determined; SS/toSH%, SS/SH%, and SH/toSH% levels were analyzed separately and compared statistically.

There was a significant difference between ED− and ED+ groups in terms of toSH, SH, SS/toSH%, and SS/SH% ratios. SS parameters were increased in patients with ED, but there was no significant difference in terms of SS and SH/toSH% values.

The findings of this study conclude that thiol/disulfide homeostasis is altered in ED, and this imbalance may be a factor in its pathophysiology. When ED gets more severe, toSH and SH parameters decrease, whereas SS parameters increase.

Reference:https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(20)30760-8/fulltext