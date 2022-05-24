Time-restricted feeding (TRF) and time-restricted eating (TRE) are two developing behavioral intervention approaches based on a better knowledge of circadian rhythms in physiology and metabolism. Without explicitly seeking to limit calories, all calorie intake was reduced within a regular timeframe of fewer than 12 hours. Starting with the notion of circadian rhythms and the function of a chronic circadian rhythm disturbance in raising the risk of chronic metabolic illnesses, this article will describe the origins of TRF/TRE.

The sleep-wake cycle and dependent rhythms emerging from the central nervous system are two examples of circadian rhythms. However, the recent identification of circadian rhythms in peripheral organs, as well as their flexibility in response to variations in nutrition availability, has raised the prospect that maintaining a constant daily brief window of eating might maintain a strong circadian rhythm. Proof of concept had been proven in preclinical animal experiments, and putative pathways underlying TRF-related benefits have been discovered. Pilot human intervention studies had shown that decreasing the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease can be beneficial.

Epidemiological studies showed that keeping a continuous lengthy overnight fast, comparable to TRE, can lower chronic illness risks greatly. Despite the early achievements, additional clinical and mechanistic research was needed before TRE to be used alone or in conjunction with other lifestyle interventions to prevent and manage chronic metabolic illnesses.

