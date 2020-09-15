THURSDAY, July 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In people with type 2 diabetes, sleeping more or less than seven hours/day is associated with an increased risk for all-cause and condition-specific mortality, according to a study published online July 16 in Diabetologia.

Yafeng Wang, from Wuhan University in China, and colleagues examined the relationship between sleep duration and all-cause and cause-specific mortality in people with type 2 diabetes. The analysis included 273,029 adults (248,817 without diabetes) who participated in the National Health Interview Survey (2004 to 2013), with data linked to a mortality database through December 2015.

The researchers found that the absolute mortality rate was higher in adults with diabetes and extremes of sleep duration (no more than five hours/day, 215.0 per 10,000 person-years; at least 10 hours/day, 363.5 per 10,000 person-years). There was a J-shaped relationship observed between sleep duration and all-cause mortality risk in people with type 2 diabetes, with higher all-cause risk seen for both shorter and longer sleep durations (hazard ratios, 1.24, 1.13, 1.17, and 1.83 for no more than five, six, eight and at least 10 hours/day, respectively) versus the control group (seven hours/day). A similar relationship was seen for mortality risk from cardiovascular disease, cancer, kidney disease, Alzheimer disease, and chronic lower respiratory diseases.

“For people with type 2 diabetes mellitus, as per the general population, six to eight hours of sleep is recommended for reducing mortality risk,” the authors write. “Sleep interventions as an addition to standard diabetes treatment may warrant further attention.”

