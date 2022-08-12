For a study, researchers sought to look at the clinical effectiveness and patient experience of using a Navina Transanal irrigation (TAI) system to treat constipation or fecal incontinence in children. They collected data on how often they were able to defecate and how often they had an episode of fecal incontinence 1- and 6- months after treatment started. Treatment success was defined as being able to defecate at least 3 times per week and having less than 1 episode of fecal incontinence per week. They looked at how the child’s quality of life, treatment adherence, satisfaction with treatment, beliefs about medication, and feelings of empowerment changed after treatment using validated questionnaires. About 34 patients (median age at TAI start: 11 years [range, 6-18]), 32 in the retrospective review, and 26 in the cross-sectional survey were included (median of 3 years after initiation). Functional constipation (n=26;76%) or a neurogenic bowel illness (n=6;18%) were the most common diagnoses for patients. In comparison to baseline, treatment success rates significantly increased at each follow up (FU) (baseline: 4/25 [16%]; 1-month FU: 12/16 [75%], P=0.008; 6-month FU: 11/18 [61%], P=0.016; cross-sectional FU: 13/26 [50%], P=0.008). Scores for HRQoL were high (PedsQL median, 73 [IQR, 54–85]). Medication Adherence Report Scale [MARS], more than equal to 23 was used to define compliance, which was poor (36%), although Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire for Medication (TSQM) efficacy scores was high (median, 69 [IQR, 47–86]). Treatment with a Navina system was an effective bowel management system for children with intractable constipation or fecal incontinence, resulting in increased independence in most patients (61%). Levels of patient empowerment (GYPES) were similar to those reported in children with other chronic conditions.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2022/08000/Transanal_Irrigation_in_Children__Treatment.11.aspx