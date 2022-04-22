NCMHs (nasal chondromesenchymal hamartomas) were exceedingly rare benign tumors that primarily affect children in their first year of life. For a study, the researchers sought to look into and describe the features of NCMH cases and the effectiveness of transnasal endoscopic NCMH resection. Between April 2016 and April 2020, 5 patients of infants diagnosed with NCMH were studied retrospectively. Nasoendoscopy, computerized tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with contrast, and microscopic and immunohistologic examinations were some of the diagnostic procedures used. Patient demographics, symptoms, radiographic results, tumor growth characteristics, follow-up time, recurrence, and postoperative complications were obtained. About 3 males and 2 females, ages 1, 2, 3, 6 months, and 1 year were involved in the 5 cases. The bulk was 1.6 cm*1.9 cm*1.8 cm at its smallest and 4.0 cm*3.5 cm*3.0 cm at its greatest. The tumors in all 5 individuals were removed using a transnasal endoscopic technique. About 4 tumors were entirely excised, and 1 received partial resection before being wholly eliminated 13 months later by a midfacial degloving operation. There were no complications after the surgery. There was no recurrence in the postoperative follow-up period of 1 to 4 years. Complete surgical excision of NCHM was required to alleviate symptoms and avoid duplication. For pediatric NCMH patients, a transnasal endoscopic procedure was a safe and successful option.

Source:bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-021-03082-4