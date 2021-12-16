To evaluate and summarize the research on the use of venom immunotherapy (VIT) to treat Hymenoptera hypersensitivity published between 2012 and 2014 was the study’s goal. Several studies have been conducted to validate the usefulness of VIT in both children and adults, as well as to get a better understanding of its immune-modulating actions. There are reservations regarding its cost-effectiveness; nonetheless, when quality-of-life considerations are addressed, VIT vs self-injectable epinephrine alone when stung is the preferred therapy of choice for afflicted patients. The usage of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and their potential for higher SARs while on VIT is still being debated. Patients with mast cell diseases, feminine sex, honeybee allergy, and those getting rush or ultra rush VITs are all at increased risk for SARs. VIT failure is associated with elevated baseline blood tryptase levels larger than 20 g/l, SARs during VIT, and honeybee sensitivity.

In both children and adults, VIT remains the gold standard for treating Hymenoptera-allergic patients and preventing further sting-induced SARs.

Reference:journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2014/08000/Treatment_of_Hymenoptera_venom_allergy__an_update.14.aspx