As a result of the researchers’ work on developing immunotherapy drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI), patients afflicted with a wide variety of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), now have access to additional treatment options. These new therapeutic options were made possible due to the expansion of available treatment options. In order to have an effective immune checkpoint inhibition therapy, it is critically necessary to recognize and treat immune-related adverse events (irAEs) as fast as is practically possible (ICI-therapy). Even extremely uncommon adverse effects were obtaining a higher degree of awareness in the public mind as ICI treatment became more routinely employed in clinical settings. The patient who was previously diagnosed with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and who is the subject of this case report developed multi-organ sarcoidosis as a result of receiving pembrolizumab treatment. This patient’s experience was the subject of this case report. As a result, patients were able to begin treatment sooner, which resulted in a general lessening of the severity of the symptoms they were experiencing. Utilizing a technique that draws from many different fields was the key to this achievement. Due to the fact that sarcoidosis is an extremely rare adverse event that may arise due to administering pembrolizumab, the situation described above illustrates the necessity for increased knowledge in relation to this medication.

