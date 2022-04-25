For a study, the researchers sought to determine the changes in results and costs for both systolic and diastolic heart failure (HF) better to understand the epidemiological and economic burden of the disease. In the National Inpatient Sample database, investigators found systolic and diastolic HF hospitalizations and analyzed trends from 2004 to 2017, controlling for demographics and co-morbidities. During the research period, the proportion of patients admitted in Hospital with a systolic HF exacerbation increased from 42% to 63%. Study group discovered an overall decreasing trend in the length of stay for HF in general between 2004 and 2011, with a faster decline in diastolic HF than systolic HF. Between 2004 and 2007, inpatient mortality fell, then leveled out between 2008 and 2016. Systolic HF was linked to a greater rate of death than diastolic HF. Over the study period, the total inflation-adjusted cost did not change considerably, with systolic HF costing $3,036 more per admission on average than diastolic HF. Finally, systolic HF surpassed diastolic HF in 2008, accounting for most HF hospitalizations. The increased use of sophisticated support systems in patients with systolic HF may have contributed to the higher hospitalization expenditures for systolic HF than diastolic HF.

Source:www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(22)00116-3/fulltext