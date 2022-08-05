For a study, the goal of researchers was to understand clinicians’ views connected to the usage of clinical criteria, or triggers, for specialist palliative care consultation in the ICU. Investigators conducted a secondary analysis of a qualitative study that involved factors linked with palliative care in the ICU. A variety of questions was used to elicit information from 36 ICU and palliative care experts. To identify participant’s perspectives on trigger usage, they carried out a thematic analysis, which looked at their thoughts on triggers in terms of appropriateness for specialists and concerns about trigger introduction. Study group analyzed five major themes: Particular triggers for finest palliative care, Factors directioning to clinician ambivalence for triggers, Prospective buy-in of stakeholders, Workflow considerations in deploying a trigger system, and Function of ICU clinicians in accepting finest palliative care consults. Appropriate triggers involved end-of-life care, chronic critical illness, consecutive ICU admissions, and patient/family help. Most doctors had concerns about “trigger overload” and ICU clinicians wanted to be broadly included in execution efforts. ICU and palliative care doctors analyzed important factors to be considered when executing triggers for specialist palliative care consultation. Future analysis was needed to longitudinally study the most appropriate triggers and best practices for trigger implementation.

Source – sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0883944122000831