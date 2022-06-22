Healthcare workers (HCWs) in hospitals, such as medical students and nurses, were constantly exposed to this airborne infection and were vulnerable to it. Overcrowding at work, inadequate ventilation, a lack of personal protective measures, poor eating habits, and other factors make HCWs more vulnerable to tuberculosis. Study the sociodemographic profile of resident doctors and nurses; investigate risk factors for tuberculosis among HCWs in a tertiary care hospital. A case-control study was performed. Data was collected using a questionnaire. A comparison of TB cases and controls among HCWs was made to identify the epidemiological determinants of TB and develop preventive measures. Regularity of breakfast P<0.001; BMI P–0.001; total duration of exposure to TB patients P–0.013; screening for TB P–0.014; adequacy of sleep P–0.029; adequacy of protein intake P–0.035 were found to have a significant association with the occurrence of TB using the Chi-Square test. Regular meals at appropriate times, nutritional status, duration of exposure to TB patients, and history of screening being done or not were discovered to have a significant association with TB occurrence.

Source:journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2022/05000/Tuberculosis_among_resident_doctors_and_nurses_in.28.aspx