ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 2,357 in the past 24 hours, and 99 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,805, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 110,130, the data showed, the highest total for any country outside Western Europe or the United States.

A total of 29,140 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 30,177.

