ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s coronavirus death toll has reached 4,007, after 55 more people died in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

Turkey has conducted 34,821 more tests on Thursday, taking the total amount of tests carried out so far to over 1.5 million, Koca said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)