(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 427,460 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 32,449 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,942 to 14,696.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 8 compared with its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)