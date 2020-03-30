LONDON (Reuters) – As the number of cases of coronavirus in Britain flattens, the number of people needing hospital admission should fall, the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday.

Vallance told a news conference that hospital admissions were going up constantly and the government expected them to worsen over the next two weeks.

“As the cases flatten off … we would expect this in turn to decrease the number of people needing admission to hospital,” ance said.

