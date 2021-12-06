

Raman Muthusamy, MD, MAS

Professor of Medicine

Medical Director of Endoscopy

UCLA Health

Physician’s Weekly spoke with Raman Muthusamy, MD, MAS, professor of medicine and medical director of endoscopy at UCLA Health, about the basics of transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF).

PW: TIF is a relatively new procedure. For clinicians who many not be familiar, can you explain what the procedure entails and what it’s used to treat?

RM: TIF is a procedure with a few predecessors, but the more modern version started being used in about 2009. The original procedure was FDA approved in 2007 and has undergone some variations, in terms of the technique and in modifications of the device, which is called the EsophyX device, through which the TIF procedure is performed. TIF is meant to treat GERD. It is an endoscopic, minimally invasive method to perform a fundoplication. In patients with hiatal hernia (< 2cm in size), we can perform TIF as a direct procedure without the need for hernia repair, so it can be entirely endoscopic in patients who have reflux with larger hernias. This procedure is often combined with a surgical hiatal hernia to get the maximum benefit.

Why was this procedure specifically developed? Was it meant to replace or improve upon another procedure?

Reflux is an incredibly common condition, and, probably, the majority of adult Americans experience reflux at least monthly, and several times more often for some. It can be quite debilitating, and the management options for reflux have been mostly lifestyle changes, in terms of diet, exercise, timing of meals, and losing weight. Medications are available to treat GERD, including antacids for mild reflux, H2 blockers, and proton pump inhibitors, but many patients have concerns about those medications, particularly proton pump inhibitors, in terms of long-term use.

Surgical options are available, but the mostly commonly used—Nissen fundoplication—is often associated with some significant side effects, particularly dysphasia or difficulty belching after the procedure, which can lead to gas bloat. Gas bloat can affect between one-quarter and one-half of patients who undergo Nissen fundoplication.

TIF is meant to provide a middle option, which is a mechanical correction of reflux but perhaps without the side effect of invasiveness of surgery.

How is the TIF procedure performed?

It’s an endoscopic procedure done entirely through the mouth; we don’t have to make any incisions in the skin of the abdomen or chest if we’re doing a straight TIF. The EsophyX device goes through the endoscope and allows us to essentially wrap the fundus, in the lower esophagus, by grabbing some tissue, essentially pulling down a little bit of the esophagus into the stomach, and then securing that wrap with some fasteners. We typically create a 270-300 degree wrap and typically place 20-30 fasteners during the TIF procedure. It takes, in experienced hands, around 40-60 minutes to perform.