An estimated 500,000 women and girls in the EU have undergone FGM, with a further 180,000 at risk every year. Meeting the needs of these women and girls demands multidisciplinary action. This paper presents the UEFGM knowledge platform, part of an EU-funded project. The platform is designed as a practice tool to improve professionals who are likely to come into contact with women and girls affected by FGM.

A literature review was applied regarding FGM and an expert validation process for developing the modules, particularly the e-learning section, expert and stakeholders’ meetings for the other pillars of the Platform.

Three pillars were developed in the Platform: a) e-learning, b) country-specific focus, and c) live-knowledge discussion forum. The Platform explores related knowledge, skills, acceptable practices, shared knowledge among professionals. UEFGM serves professionals and the public as well in the EU and worldwide.

The study concluded that UEFGM comprises e-learning with a country-specific focus and a live discussion forum in which knowledge is shared between professionals worldwide. UEFGM discusses FGM and all related matters in a culturally- and gender-sensitive manner. It is a unique multidisciplinary and multilingual educational resource that has been found useful in everyday practice.

