For a study, researchers sought to look at the unmet demands that worry primary care physicians during the care transitions for critical illness survivors. They talked to seasoned primary care physicians in the hopes that they could be knowledgeable of any flaws in the ICU discharge procedure. Investigators did this to have a better understanding of how they perceived the typical gaps that could be filled outside of specialized post-ICU settings. Between September 2020 and April 2021, they performed semi-structured interviews on hospital discharge summaries with 14 primary care doctors in Internal Medicine and Family Medicine at a large US academic institution. According to the University of Michigan Institutional Review Board, their study was exempt. The investigator’s interview guide was created using prior research on discharge transitions. Snowball sampling was used to identify participants up until the “information power” cutoff threshold established by Malterud. With the help of a highly qualified sample and discourse of the highest caliber, they were able to gather adequate information for their objectives in just 14 interviews. To find the crucial issues mentioned by participants, they updated the Rigorous and Accelerated Data Reduction (RADaR) method. They discussed findings from a different study to enhance hospital discharge summaries. The patient’s needs during the transition that was not satisfied during these interviews were the main subject of my letter. Primary care physicians identified 3 main problems with unmet transition needs following ICU stays: patients’ comprehension of their ICU stay and potential complications; treatments or support needs not covered by insurance; and beginning and maintaining necessary rehabilitation and assistance across transitions of care.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-022-04125-7