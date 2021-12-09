For a study, the researchers aimed to investigate steroid usage in a pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (PIBD) population at a tertiary pediatric center over a year, identify cases of steroid reliance, and assess characteristics related to steroid excess.

The prevalent PIBD population was examined. Data from patient records were obtained retrospectively and incorporated into an online steroid evaluation tool.

A total of 229 patients were involved in the study. Of the 229 patients, 38 got oral steroids, with 12 getting a course for more than three months. Eleven of the 38 participants received more than one steroid treatment; 37 of the 229 patients received just enteral nourishment, with 26 avoiding steroid administration during the research period. Quiescent disease activity was found to be negatively related to steroid usage (11/127 [8.7%] vs 27/102 [26.5%] P < 0.01) and reliance (3/127 [2.4%] vs 12/102 [11.8%] P < 0.01). Patients with UC (5/31 [16.1%] UC vs 10/198 [5.1%]; P = 0.02), as well as those treated by a network (8/11 [72.7%] vs 7/27 [25.9%]; P = 0.01), were more likely to be steroid dependent. Fourteen of the 15 steroid-dependent patients used active steroid-sparing measures.

Within the PIBD group, researchers have characterized rates of steroid usage and reliance. In 11.4% of the overall cohort, exclusive enteral feeding was used as a steroid-sparing technique. This study’s replication at other pediatric centers would allow for comparative analysis.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2019/11000/Using_a_Steroid_sparing_Tool_in_Paediatric.10.aspx