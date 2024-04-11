Utilizing Artificial Intelligence for Objective Pain Evaluation

Photo Credit: FotografieLink

The following is a study of “Incorporation of “Artificial Intelligence” for objective pain assessment: A comprehensive review,” published in March 2024, issue of Pain by El-Tallawy et al.

Pain is a significant health issue; traditional methods can be subjective and variable, but understanding how people experience pain is crucial for effective management.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on artificial intelligence (AI’s) potential to improve pain assessment accuracy, efficiency, and personalized care.

They used an online database to search for relevant English articles (January 2014 to January 2024). The research included full-text clinical trials, observational studies, review articles, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses, while non-English articles, unavailable full texts, studies involving pediatric patients, case reports, and editorials were excluded.

The results found 47 articles showing that integrated AI technologies provide unbiased and personalized pain assessments, with advancements in accuracy, effectiveness, and real-time assessment capabilities.

Investigators concluded that AI can enhance objective pain assessment by increasing accuracy, precision, and efficiency.

