Utilizing Pan-Omics Technologies and 3D in Vitro Tumor Models for Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine

The following is a summary of “Integration of pan-omics technologies and three-dimensional in vitro tumor models: an approach toward drug discovery and precision medicine,” published in the March 2024 issue of Oncology by Jose et al.

Cancer remains a formidable challenge in healthcare, persisting as a leading cause of mortality globally despite significant advancements in treatment protocols. Addressing this urgent need for effective therapeutic strategies necessitates the identification of novel, personalized targets and development of screening technologies tailored to combat cancer. The emergence of pan-omics technologies, encompassing genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics, has markedly enriched the molecular and metabolomic understanding of diverse diseases, notably cancer.

Concurrently, three-dimensional (3-D) disease models have emerged as valuable tools, offering insights into disease pathophysiology and serving as robust screening platforms in drug discovery endeavors. Integrating pan-omics technologies with 3-D in vitro tumor models has unveiled a deeper comprehension of the intricate network governing various signaling pathways and molecular cross-talk within solid tumors. In this comprehensive review, the researchers elucidate the current landscape of omics technologies, accentuating their pivotal role in elucidating genotypic-phenotypic correlations in cancer, particularly in the context of 3-D in vitro tumor models.

Moreover, the study group deliberates on the inherent challenges associated with omics technologies and offers insights into their future applications in drug discovery and precision medicine. These technologies are poised to revolutionize cancer management strategies for enhanced efficacy and patient outcomes.

Source: molecular-cancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12943-023-01916-6