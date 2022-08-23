For a study, researchers sought to compare primary open angle glaucoma and primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) with primary angle closure glaucoma (PACG) using optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT angiography (OCTA). In this study, 82 patients with 131 eyes each (53 eyes with PACG and 78 eyes with POAG) were included. The patients underwent a thorough ophthalmic examination, as well as measurements of the macular ganglion cell complex (GCC), circumpapillay retinal nerve fiber layer (cpRNFL), and Bruch membrane opening minimum rim width. OCT and OCTA were also used to determine the vascular density in the peripapillary and macular areas. The statistical analysis made use of a linear mixed model. Age (P=0.94) and the mean deviation of the visual field (P=0.78) did not differ substantially between the 2 groups. PACG patients had a higher female-to-male ratio and shorter AL compared to the POAG group (P<0.001). There were no variations in cpRNFL or GCC between the 2 groups (all P>0.05) with the exception of the nasal segment. In the macular and peripapillary regions, the vascular densities of the 2 groups were comparable (P>0.05). The minimum rim width of the Bruch membrane was wider in PACG eyes on univariate analysis, but on multivariable analysis, there was no discernible difference between the 2 groups (P>0.05). Assessments of peripapillary and inner macular thickness as well as vascular density in PACG and POAG eyes with visual field impairment reveal similar structural damage patterns.

Source- journals.lww.com