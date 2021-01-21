The study analyses whether cancer in pregnancy can cause an increased risk of venous thromboembolism during postpartum and pregnancy.

The researchers conducted a prospective cohort analysis using nationwide registries between 1977 and 2017. The study linked all data of VTE diagnosis, cancer diagnosis, pregnancy, and potential confounders. 3,581,214 individuals were the primary population of the study and 1330 individuals in that population had cancer during pregnancy. The study used logistic regression analysis to calculate the event rate of VTE in comparison with pre-pregnancy cancer, without cancer, and cancer in pregnancy.

The cancer group had a VTE (venous thromboembolism) event rate of 75.2 per 10K pregnancies. The other group (without cancer) had an event rate of 10.7 per 10K pregnancies. The findings of the study also corresponded to an adjusted odds ratio of 6.5 in the group with cancer in comparison with the other.

Individuals with cancer during pregnancy have a higher chance of VTE risk than those without cancer. Moreover, the study proved that for assessing the pregnancy VTE risk, the presence of cancer is a sufficient marker for indicating thromboprophylaxis. It also proved that cancer increases the risk of VTE in the postpartum period.

