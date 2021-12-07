Urinary tract infections (UTIs) put a considerable strain on both individuals and the healthcare system. Vesicoureteral reflux (VUR) is a risk factor for UTIs and is the subject of extensive pediatric research owing to the possibility of early management and avoidance of long-term consequences. However, VUR in the adult population has not been thoroughly investigated and can provide a variety of therapy issues. In a study, researchers addressed the role VUR plays in UTIs in adults, with a particular emphasis on complications and therapy.

The real frequency of VUR in the adult population is unclear, and urologists must keep an eye out for it while treating adult patients with recurrent pyelonephritis or complex UTIs. Several case series and smaller retrospective investigations have shown that adults with VUR and recurrent pyelonephritis can be successfully treated endoscopically. Adult patients who are resistant to endoscopic therapy for VUR still have the option of ureteral re-implantation.

Due to a lack of data, existing therapies and guidelines for VUR in adults have been extrapolated from the pediatric population. VUR is rare in the adult population and necessitates a high level of suspicion on the part of the physician. Accurate diagnosis and treatment of VUR can save patients from repeated infections, antibiotic overuse, and hospitalization.

Reference: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-020-00990-3