For a study, researchers sought to understand that Endoscopy informed consent varied by an institution and was still understudied in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. With a supplemental video tool that contains the core components of informed consent, this project intends to standardize informed consent for screening and diagnostic colonoscopies. The key components of informed consent for colonoscopy were included in a video tool. In addition, a 7-question survey was created to ask patients about key components of informed consent and their satisfaction with the process. Patients who had a conscious sedation colonoscopy were randomly assigned to either regular consent or consent with the inclusion of a video tool. The sample size was chosen using pilot research. Before the operation, traditional consent was the norm. Patients in the video tool group watched the video tool in the pre-procedure area before signing the consent form. Before the procedure, both groups could speak with the attending physician and ask questions. About 1 to 2 days after the colonoscopy, all patients were contacted to complete a questionnaire. A total of 110 patients were eligible for the study, with 91 making it into the final results. Compared to the traditional consent group, the video tool group had a considerably higher recall of important parts of informed consent and higher satisfaction with the procedure. Both groups had a comparable history of previous colonoscopies. The addition of the video capability had no detrimental influence on average endoscopic operation data. Patients who received informed consent enhanced by a video tool during screening and diagnostic colonoscopies had a stronger recall of fundamental features of informed consent and improved satisfaction with the process, with no effect on procedure timings.

