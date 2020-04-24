CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Physician-Patient Alliance for Health and Safety (PPAHS) today announced the launch of a new, free virtual clinic and website, Virtual Patient Care, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, to meet the pressing needs of patients with atrial fibrillation (Afib), who are at the highest level of risk from stroke, and to help Afib patients cope with the difficulties imposed by COVID-19.

“Under current COVID-19 conditions, patients face the burdens of social distancing and increased difficulty in reaching clinicians busy with emergencies. Telehealth has proven essential in addressing patients’ pressing health needs and ensuring good patient-to-clinician dialogue,” said Michael Wong, JD, Founder and Executive Director of the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety. “With today’s launch of Virtual Patient Care and the CV Virtual Clinic, vital telehealth benefits are now also extended to Afib patients in need.”

The goal of Virtual Patient Care, conceived of and managed by the PPAHS in response to the COVID-19 crisis, is to foster an adherence rate greater than the reported 50% for patients at the highest ranges of stroke risk . The free telehealth service is supported by an unrestricted grant from the BMS-Pfizer Alliance, which PPAHS is using to establish the clinic’s web platform and chat lines. The CV Virtual Clinic and Virtual Patient Care will also use the efforts, involvement, and/or resources of the American Heart Association, AC Forum, Heart Rhythm Society, StopAfib.org, Mended Hearts, and Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association.

“Because people with Afib are at a five-times-higher risk of having a stroke, adhering to the medication plans prescribed by their doctors is of the utmost importance,” said Mariell Jessup, Chief Medical Officer for the American Heart Association. “Being able to provide people with the support they need to manage their Afib at home during this time may help avoid additional health risks.”

Telehealth not only has proven essential in connecting patients with their healthcare providers in the current COVID-19 crisis, but it has important additional benefits. Telemonitoring has been shown to improve medication adherence in Afib patients, and research shows that some virtual clinics have been shown to be “An effective alternative to the usual care model for many patients.”

“Its hard to imagine what the COVID-19 crisis would be like without the benefits of telehealth, which is protecting both patients and caregivers on the front lines of this fight,” said Sue Koob, MPA, Chief Executive Officer of the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association. “Cardiovascular disease remains a leading killer of Americans, responsible for nearly 650,ooo U.S. deaths, killing fully one in four Americans, every year. Today’s announcement means better, safer education and adherence for Afib patients, which is very much needed at this time of global health crisis.”

Patients referred to the CV Virtual Clinic will be those diagnosed with Afib or who have been treated with a reversal agent and then are restarted on anticoagulant therapy. The clinic is intended to help Afib patients to keep their treatment in accordance with the American Heart Association’s 2019 Afib guidelines through online resources, including a team of clinicians tasked with helping educate patients on remaining adherent to their anticoagulant therapy.

“In our experience, medication nonadherence among Afib patients often stems from not truly understanding why they are taking a specific medication or what that medication does for them,” said Mellanie True Hills, founder of StopAfib.org, a patient advocacy organization for those living with atrial fibrillation. “We are proud to support the CV Virtual Clinic, which will provide individualized support to Afib patients in understanding their medications and the importance of taking them properly.”

“This resource will be so helpful to Afib patients who need resources and support during this time,” said Andrea Baer, Executive Director of Mended Hearts, a national and community-based, non-profit, heart patient support network. “We are excited to be able to offer this to our members.”

The PPAHS clinician team will monitor each patient and be available to answer questions through a chat line or over the phone. No medical advice or prescribing will be done by PPAHS. This is a free service provided by PPAHS.

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health and Safety

An internationally ranked top-100 patient safety organization, Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities that are shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. We seek to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology that can improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS works to advance patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice in support of ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more about PPAHS, please go to http://www.ppahs.org.

StopAfib.org

StopAfib.org was founded in 2007 by Mellanie True Hills, an atrial fibrillation survivor, to improve the quality of life for those living with atrial fibrillation and to raise awareness of afib and reduce afib strokes. HON Code Certified StopAfib.org is a patient-to-patient resource and the most visited patient arrhythmia site. It features the latest afib news and videos along with information about atrial fibrillation and stroke symptoms, causes, risks, and treatment. The Atrial Fibrillation Services Locator helps atrial fibrillation patients find hospitals, atrial fibrillation centers, electrophysiologists, and surgeons that specialize in treating afib. StopAfib.org also features atrial fibrillation patient resources, a newsletter, the Atrial Fibrillation Blog, the StopAfib Discussion Forum and Community, and the StopAfib YouTube Channel that brings top afib doctors to patients. For more information, visit http://www.stopafib.org or contact Mellanie True Hills at 940-466-9898.