So many physician investors have worked very hard to save and prepare for their retirement, and then when the big moment arrives, they are not sure how to proceed personally, vocationally, or financially. The following are four generalized stages of retirement. Use these concepts as a guide while always remembering that retirement is an individualized journey.

Pregame. This stage is the year or two just before you pull the trigger. SmartAsset recommends looking into the finer details of retirement including researching Social Security benefits and maxing out the funding of your Health Savings Account (HSA). Sit down with your financial advisor and really roll up your sleeves. Figure out your budget and organize your targeted withdrawals while maximizing the tax advantages available to you. It begins. Due.com reminds us that first and foremost, retirement is a dramatic life change. All the schedules and routines you had in place are out the window. The alarm clock can be shut off. The pajamas can stay on. Although this may sound like paradise when you are in the thick of a busy medical practice, the lack of a place to go and a purpose to follow can be jarring to so many doctors who have spent their lives working so very hard. Despite this, do your best to relax and enjoy this honeymoon period. See friends and family. Explore your hobbies. Really take time to stop and smell the roses.

Rolling along. As the golden moment of retirement wanes, real-life starts up again. Get yourself into a routine. Rediscover your partnership with your spouse—this may evolve and even expand. Don’t be afraid to explore therapy if you need it—again this is a big change, and you want to make the most of it. Get involved with things and organizations you care about. And don’t forget about your financial planner. Revisit the plan you have in place and confirm its viability to carry you into the future.

Winding down. Inevitably the body starts to feel its age and we begin to limit strenuous activity. Health issues can start to creep in, and doctor’s appointments can dominate the social calendar. Although you should already have your estate planning strategies in place, it doesn’t hurt to revisit them with your financial advisor. You may also want to make time to have conversations with family members about final wishes and hopes for the future. Embrace the winding down, but still participate in all of the activities that you can. Marvel at a life well-lived.