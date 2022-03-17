The Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) hosted the seventh annual forum, February 24-26. This year’s forum was themed Biomarkers in MS.

Highlights of the forum include the Kenneth P. Johnson Memorial Lecture and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Barancik Award presentation and talk. In addition, two poster sessions will showcase approximately 300 posters.

ACTRIMS is committed to fostering the careers of Young Investigators with an interest in MS. The first session of the Forum is composed of platform presentations by Young Investigators who will be selected based on a review of the submitted abstracts. In addition, junior faculty, fellows and students who submit abstracts are eligible for an education grant to support their attendance. Neurologists in training will learn about career paths in clinical and investigative neuroimmunology through the pre-conference Neurology Resident Summit in Multiple Sclerosis.

To learn more about ACTRIMS: https://forum.actrims.org/about