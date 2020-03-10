WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has sent “principles” for drug pricing reform to lawmakers, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Tuesday.

The White House has called for legislation that would:

– “Cap Medicare Part D beneficiary annual out-of-pocket pharmacy expenses

– “Provide an option to cap Medicare Part D beneficiary monthly out-of-pocket pharmacy expenses

– “Offer protection for seniors against the out-of-pocket cost cliff created by ObamaCare

– “Give insurance companies an incentive to negotiate better prices for costly drugs

– “Limit drugmakers’ price increases.”

