In a study, researchers sought to find that it has been suggested that parity and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can both slow the development of colorectal polyps. The relationship between these factors and high-risk adenomatous polyps (HRAP) or high-risk serrated polyps (HRSP), which may have different origins and hence have different implications for screening programs, has only been examined in a small number of studies. Women who had used HRT for less than 6 years had a noticeably lower chance of acquiring an HRSP (risk ratio (RR): 0.53; 95% CI: 0.29-0.97). Regardless of the length of use, using HRT that contained progesterone either alone or in combination with estrogen was linked to a significantly decreased chance of developing an HRSP (RR: 0.54; 95% CI: 0.30-0.95). Using progesterone-only HRT for less than 6 years was linked to a non-significantly decreased chance of acquiring an HRSP (RR: 0.42; 95% CI: 0.17-1.04). There was no correlation between the growth of adenomatous polyps or HRAPs and any of the reproductive parameters examined or HRT. The results of a cross-sectional study involving 1,384 women who had colonoscopies connected to screening between 2008 and 2016 were examined. The relative risk of developing adenomatous polyps, serrated polyps, HRAPs, and HRSPs linked with pregnancy, menopausal status, and HRT use was assessed using modified Poisson regression models with robust error variance (duration and type).

