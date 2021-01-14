Researchers investigated whether the use of the WHO’s DMT for Family Planning Clients and Providers would improve the process and outcome quality indicators of FP services.

The DMT was adapted for the Iranian setting. The study evaluated twenty-four FP quality key indicators grouped into two main areas, namely process, and outcome. The tool was implemented in fifty-two urban and rural public health facilities in four selected and representative provinces of Iran. A pre-post methodology was undertaken to examine whether the use of the tool improved the quality of FP services and client satisfaction with the services. Quantitative data were collected through observations of counseling and exit interviews with clients using structured questionnaires.

Different numbers of FP clients were recruited during the baseline and the post-intervention rounds. The DMT improved many client-provider interaction indicators. The tool also impacted positively on the client’s choice of contraceptive method, providers’ technical competence, and quality of the information provided to clients. The use of the tool improved the clients’ satisfaction with FP services.

The study concluded that the adapted WHO’s DMT has the potential to improve the quality of FP services.

