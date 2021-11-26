From 2019-2020, there were decreases in global estimates of childhood vaccinations, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Researchers investigated global, regional, and national vaccination coverage estimates and trends in 2020 compared with 2019. From 2019-2020, there was a decrease in global estimates of coverage with the third dose of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis-containing vaccine (DTP3) and a polio vaccine from 86% to 83%. Coverage with the first dose of a measles-containing vaccine also decreased from 86% to 84%. Worldwide, 17% of the target population was not vaccinated with DTP3 in 2020 compared with 14% in 2019, and 95% of the increased number was children who did not receive the first DTP3 dose by age 12 months. Compared with 2019 estimates, global coverage decreased in 2020 for the completed series of Haemophilus influenzae type b, hepatitis B vaccine, human papillomavirus vaccine, and rubella-containing vaccine.