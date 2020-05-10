CAIRO (Reuters) – Yemen’s emergency coronavirus committee declared Aden, the seat to Yemen’s internationally recognised government, an infested city early on Monday after coronavirus cases there jumped to 35, including four deaths.

The committee also announced on twitter that the decision came after the spread of several diseases in the city due to the torrential rains that hit it recently.

Late on Sunday the committee announced 17 new coronavirus cases, 10 of which were in Aden, raising the total number of cases to 51, including eight deaths.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)