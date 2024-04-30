10 Year Progressive, Localized Rash

Patient Case

A 26-year-old female from South East Asia presents with a 10-year history of rash and itching localized around her eyes and neck in a tropic climate. Despite seeking medical help from various practitioners, including dermatologists and healers, there has been no improvement. The condition has shown a slow, progressive course over the years. She reports no reaction to sunlight exposure and denies any correlation with food consumption. Previous treatments including steroid creams, oral medications, antibiotics, and antihistamines have been ineffective. Furthermore, attempts to alleviate symptoms by removing jewelry or using different detergents have yielded no relief. Physical examination reveals no abnormalities aside from the localized rash and itching. Differential diagnoses may include atopic dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, or other less common dermatological conditions. Further evaluation by a dermatologist or allergist is recommended to explore alternative treatment options such as patch testing, biologics, or phototherapy. Additionally, consideration of psychosomatic factors or rare skin disorders may be warranted given the chronicity and refractory nature of the symptoms.

Diagnosis

It was determined that the diagnosis of this patient was syringomas—small, benign sweat duct tumors.

Join the conversation on Figure 1.