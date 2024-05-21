SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Surgery Has Role in Maintaining Vision With Inherited Retinal Diseases

May 21, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Frequency and Distribution of Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Among Patients With Inherited Retinal Diseases
https://www.ophthalmologyretina.org/article/S2468-6530(24)00109-X/fulltext

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Michael B. Gorin, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: Dr. Gorin

    Harold and Pauline Price Chair in Ophthalmology
    Member of the Vision Science Division
    Chief of the Retinal Disorders and Ophthalmic Genetics Division
    Department of Ophthalmology
    Jules Stein Eye Institute
    David Geffen School of Medicine
    UCLA

     

    Michael B. Gorin, MD, PhD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement