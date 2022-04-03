FRIDAY, April 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Skippy Foods LLC has announced a recall of a limited number of jars of certain lines of its peanut butter products because they may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

The 161,692 pounds of peanut butter being recalled are from a limited number of code dates, which can be found on top of the lid.

The recall was voluntary, and no consumer complaints have been associated with it. All retailers who received the affected products have been notified.

The manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the problem.

The recalled products only include the following: SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz with a Best if Used By date of MAY0423 or MAY0523; SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter — Club, 2/40oz jars with a Best if Used By date of MAY0523; SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz jars with a Best if Used By date of MAY0623 or MAY0723; and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz, with a Best if Used By date of MAY1023

